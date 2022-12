The golden age of the musical is the theme of the New Year’s Gala at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr), with selected pieces from iconic musicals that left their mark on Broadway and the West End in the 1940s, 50s and 60s. The family-friendly show featuring the Athens State Orchestra and acclaimed soloists will be conducted by Michalis Economou.

