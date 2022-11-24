GoGo Penguin | Athens | November 25

British crossover jazz trio GoGo Penguin are back in the Greek capital for a single show at Gagarin 205 (gagarin205.gr, tel 211.411.2500), with the new lineup of Chris Illingworth on piano, Nick Blacka on bass and Jon Scott, who recently replaced Rob Turner, on drums. The award-winning band will perform tracks from its latest album, “Between Two Waves,” as well as older favorites, including from its breakout “Fanfares.” Tickets are available online at viva.gr or by calling 11876.

