WHAT'S ON

GoGo Penguin | Athens | November 25

GoGo Penguin | Athens | November 25

British crossover jazz trio GoGo Penguin are back in the Greek capital for a single show at Gagarin 205 (gagarin205.gr, tel 211.411.2500), with the new lineup of Chris Illingworth on piano, Nick Blacka on bass and Jon Scott, who recently replaced Rob Turner, on drums. The award-winning band will perform tracks from its latest album, “Between Two Waves,” as well as older favorites, including from its breakout “Fanfares.” Tickets are available online at viva.gr or by calling 11876.

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Deluxe | Athens | November 26
WHAT'S ON

Deluxe | Athens | November 26

Mozart Boys Choir | Athens | December 17-18
WHAT'S ON

Mozart Boys Choir | Athens | December 17-18

Lloyd Webber Tribute | Athens | December 26
WHAT'S ON

Lloyd Webber Tribute | Athens | December 26

Janoska Ensemble | Thessaloniki | December 16
WHAT'S ON

Janoska Ensemble | Thessaloniki | December 16

Two Pianos | Athens | November 22
WHAT'S ON

Two Pianos | Athens | November 22

Meizon Ensemble | Athens | November 21
WHAT'S ON

Meizon Ensemble | Athens | November 21