Christian Art | Crete | To December 31

The Saint Catherine of Sinai Museum of Christian Art (iakm.gr) in Iraklio presents a fascinating exhibition of icons of so-called New Martyrs, that is victims of persecution under Ottoman rule, depicted in traditional dress like fustanellas. The icons date mainly to the 1830s in the wake of the Greek War of Independence but also include pieces made after that period. They come from different parts of Greece, but also from other parts of the world, and are beautifully displayed at this stunning museum, which is located in the Old Town in a Venetian-era church that once formed a part of a monastery that was a dependency of St Catherine’s in Sinai.

