The Blank Wall Gallery (blankwallgallery.com) is hosting a solo show by self-taught and critically acclaimed Cuban documentary and analogue photographer Jose Ney Mila Espinosa. “Narratives for the Illusion of an Imagined Face,” an exhibition expressing the artist’s fascination with telling only part of the story, will be up for a short run, so make a note in your diary.

