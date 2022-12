The Stavros Lantsias Trio is performing at the Goulandris Museum’s (goulandris.gr) Film Music concert cycle. The respected jazz band will be paying tribute to the late Ennio Morricone with some of the greatest melodies he penned for films, including “Cinema Paradiso,” “Once Upon a Time in the West,” and much, much more.

