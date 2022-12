You know it’s Christmas when the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) stages Handel’s “Messiah,” that soaring baroque oratorio that has become so intrinsically linked with this holiday. The concert by the Athens State Orchestra and soloists Nina Koufochristou (soprano), Chrysanthi Spitadi (mezzo) and Alexandros Tsilogiannis (tenor), will be conducted by the UK’s Christian Curnyn, an authority on early music.

