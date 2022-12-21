Post-Byzantine Icons | Thessaloniki | To June 14

The Thessaloniki Museum of Byzantine Culture (mbp.gr) is hosting the first-ever exhibition outside of Serbia of select icons from the famed Pava and Milan Sekulic collection, which was bequeathed to the Belgrade City Museum. Dating from the 15th to the 19th century, these icons come from Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Italy, Greece and Russia, and provide a rare opportunity to see the evolution of Greek icon painting in the post-Byzantine period.

