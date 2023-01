Designed around the notion of opening up to public view something that has been kept closed or secret, as well as the scene as a sanctuary, the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) presents an expansive exhibition of work by George Xenos, some of which are on public display for the first time. “Places of Contemplation” comprises 102 works from various phases of the artist’s career, including from his time in Berlin.

