Mystery 29 | Athens | To February 19

Curated by architect and museologist Erato Koutsoudaki, the exhibition “Mystery 29_ Elefsina: Raw Museum” looks at the West Attica town’s important role in the ancient world, its transformation by migration in modern times and its more recent decline into an industrial wasteland, before its rebirth as the 2023 European Capital of Culture. After a successful run at the capital’s Benaki Museum in the fall, it is now on show at the Old Elefsina Town Hall (39 Nikolaidou & Laskou), through February 19. For details about this show and the cultural capital’s fascinating program of events for the rest of the year, visit 2023eleusis.eu.

