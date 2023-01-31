Callas Tribute | Athens | February 9

Marking the 100-year anniversary of Maria Callas’ birth, the Athens Symphony Orchestra and Choir, under the baton of Sebastiano Rolli, take the stage at the same theater where the celebrated Greek opera singer made her debut in 1941, performing a minor role in the operetta “Boccaccio,” at the age of 17. For the anniversary show at the Olympia Theater (www.oly.gr) on February 9, the ensemble will be presenting highlights from a stellar career that was cut short by her premature death in 1977.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy