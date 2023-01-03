Fred Boissonnas | Thessaloniki | To January 8

The Thessaloniki Museum of Photography (momus.gr) presents “Fred Boissonnas and the Mediterranean: A Photographic Odyssey” at the port warehouse complex, comprising 110 works and multimedia applications that encapsulate the evolution of the great late Swiss photographer’s vision. Boissonnas (1858-1946) spent more than three decades photographing the Mediterranean and was particularly fascinated by the region of the Balkans, having captured some wonderful historical shots of landscapes and everyday life in Greece among many other countries.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy