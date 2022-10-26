WHAT'S ON

Pavlos Kozalidis | Athens | To November 20

A visit to the home of a Chinese classmate in Canada signaled the beginning of a lifelong fascination with the vast Asian country for Greek photographer Pavlos Kozalidis, who went on travel to explore its length and breadth over the course of numerous trips, from 1989 to 2012. Just recently, Kozalidis delved into the vast archive of his China trips and singled out a few dozen photographs from some 10,000 that illustrate his and the country’s journey. “Pavlos Kozalidis: House of Butterflies,” is on display at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex (benaki.org), through November 20.

