Japanese Cinema | Athens | To February 20

Seeking to shed light on the filmmakers who shaped Japanese cinema beyond the greats like Kurosawa, Mizoguchi and Ozu, the International Film Festival of Athens and the Embassy of Japan in Greece have put together a fascinating tribute that is currently on show at the Michael Cacoyannis Foundation (mcf.gr). Running to February 20, “The Rare Landscapes of Japanese Cinema: from Tradition to Modernity” has been curated by respected film critic and former Thessaloniki film fest artistic director Michel Dimopoulos. For details regarding the films and the screening program, visit the venue’s website.

