Satyajit Ray Tribute | Athens | February 16-20
Hailed as India’s most accomplished filmmaker, Satyajit Ray (1921-1992) is the subject of a tribute by the Greek Film Archive (tainiothiki.gr), organized in cooperation with the Thessaloniki International Film Festival. The tribute, which seeks to underscore how Ray captured India’s transition to modernity in the post-colonial era and paved the way for the other auteurs who came after him, comprises nine films that have been restored and are presented with both Greek and English subtitles. These also include his famous Apu Trilogy, featuring scores by Ravi Shankar.