Heiner Goebbels | Elefsina | To April 23

Inspired by Elefsina’s ancient and post-industrial history, as well as its architecture and overall esthetic, German multimedia and performance artist Heiner Goebbels presents a project titled “7 Columns” at the West Attica town’s Old Oil Mill (1 Kanellopoulou) as part of ongoing events for Elefsina European Capital of Culture 2023 (2023eleusis.eu). Using light, water and sound, he has transformed the former mill into something like a Telesterion, the great hall where the initiation into the Eleusinian Mysteries took place.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy