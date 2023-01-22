WHAT'S ON

Konstantinos Parthenis | Athens | To February 27

Konstantinos Parthenis | Athens | To February 27

The Greek National Gallery (nationalgallery.gr) presents 150 pieces from its comprehensive collection on post-impressionist pioneer Konstantinos Parthenis (1878-1967) in an ongoing show that has been extended due to popular demand. This is the first major retrospective ever held on Parthenis, who is not only regarded as forging new paths in modernism and developing his own, very personal idiom, but also for his influential role as a professor at the Athens School of Fine Arts in shaping future talent and changing the institutional approach to art. “Konstantinos Parthenis: Painting an Ideal Greece,” runs through February 27.

Pier Paolo Calzolari | Athens | January 26
Pier Paolo Calzolari | Athens | January 26

George Xenos | Athens | To March 5
George Xenos | Athens | To March 5

Nouveau Realisme | Athens | To April 9
Nouveau Realisme | Athens | To April 9

Basil Theocharakis | Athens | To January 19
Basil Theocharakis | Athens | To January 19

Modern Love | Athens | December 15 – May 28
Modern Love | Athens | December 15 – May 28

Art Factor | Athens | To February 3
Art Factor | Athens | To February 3