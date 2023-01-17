Geocultura | Thessaloniki | To May 21
“Geocultura,” inspiring the connection between cultivation of the land and cultivation of the mind, is the broad theme of the 8th Thessaloniki Biennale, running out of the Macedonian Museum of Contemporary Art (momus.gr) at different venues across the northern port city. According to curator Maria-Thalia Carras, “the climate crisis, combined with the economic and refugee crises, turn our attention to that original connection with the land, the management of natural resources and the economic systems we use to organize production, distribution, consumption and profitability.”