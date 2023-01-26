Blast from the Past | Athens | January 26 – March 11
Featuring works by Rania Bellou, Lynda Benglis, Vlassis Caniaris, Christo, Nikos Engonopoulos, Alekos Fassianos, Yannoulis Halepas, Christoph Keller, Karolina Krasouli, Maria Loizidou, Brice Marden, Nelly’s, Dimitris Neveskiοtis, Edward Steichen and Eleni Vernadaki, the Kalfayan’s (kalfayangalleries.com) new show explores how ancient Greek culture has served as an enduring source of inspiration for the visual arts. Juxtaposing work by internationally acclaimed and emerging artists, it celebrates the role of Greek antiquity as a muse.