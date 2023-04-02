WHAT'S ON

Jewish Inscriptions | Athens | To end-October

Jewish Inscriptions | Athens | To end-October

The Jewish Museum of Greece (JMG) and the Epigraphic Museum are co-hosting “Stone Paths – Stories Set in Stone: Jewish Inscriptions in Greece,” a project that seeks to offer a fresh interpretation of what can be seen as an ancient form of graphic design. The Epigraphic Museum is showing the imprint left by one of the world’s oldest religious and cultural communities in Greece, while the JMG section presents works by 10 artists inspired by the subject. Both shows have been given an extension until the end of October. For details, visit jewishmuseum.gr and epigraphicmuseum.gr.

Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Charos on Solomos | Athens | To June 30
WHAT'S ON

Charos on Solomos | Athens | To June 30

Nightingale’s Tale | Athens | To April 23
WHAT'S ON

Nightingale’s Tale | Athens | To April 23

Down to Earth | Athens | To April 30
WHAT'S ON

Down to Earth | Athens | To April 30

Steve Gianakos | Athens | To March 24
WHAT'S ON

Steve Gianakos | Athens | To March 24

Biennale | Thessaloniki | March 4 – May 21
WHAT'S ON

Biennale | Thessaloniki | March 4 – May 21

George Zongolopoulos | Thessaloniki | To March 31
WHAT'S ON

George Zongolopoulos | Thessaloniki | To March 31