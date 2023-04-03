WHAT'S ON

Medee | Athens | April & May

Medee | Athens | April & May

Working with the Metropolitan Opera in New York, the Canadian Opera Company and the Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Greek National Opera (nationalopera.gr) is presenting a grand production of Luigi Cherubini’s “Medee” on April 25, 27 and 30, and May 2, 4 and 9 at the Stavros Niarchos Hall (snfcc.org). Conducted by Philippe Auguin and directed by David McVicar, who is also the set designer, the production – which is being staged in honor of Maria Callas, who helped bring it back into the limelight in 1953 – stars Yanni Yannissis, Vassiliki Karayanni, Giorgio Berrugi, Anna Pirozzi and Nefeli Kotseli.

Opera

