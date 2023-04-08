Christos Dikeakos | Thessaloniki | To June 4
In “The World as an Open Studio,” Greek-Canadian Christos Dikeakos presents a retrospective spanning five decades of work. Born in Thessaloniki and raised in Canada, Dikeakos rose to some prominence in the Vancouver art scene as early as the 1970s and is a member of the Royal Canadian Academy of Arts. His show is on at the Thessaloniki Museum of Photography (Warehouse Α, Pier Α, Thessaloniki port area; momus.gr) and is part of the ongoing 8th Thessaloniki Biennale of Contemporary Art.