Vassilis Papakonstantinou | Athens | June 14

Wildly influential and popular Greek rocker Vassilis Papakonstantinou is celebrating 50 years on the country’s music stages with a big, career-spanning concert at the Panathenaic Stadium (Kallimarmaro) on June 14. Apart from featuring pieces that became anthems for an entire generation of Greeks, Papakonstantinou will also pay homage to the other great artists that shaped the local music scene in that pivotal 50-year period. He will be performing with his usual outfit, but also welcoming guest performers. Tickets are already available at viva.gr and tel 11876.

