Choral ensembles from different schools and universities in Greece, but also from Italy and Hungary, will be converging on the Thessaloniki Concert Hall (tch.gr) this week for the 10th Children’s-Youth Choir Festival. Dedicated to a capella, the event will feature a mixed program of music.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy