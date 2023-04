Three-time Grammy Award winner and possibly the best electric guitar player in the world right now is stopping in Athens on his “Inviolate” tour to perform a single show at Fuzz (fuzzclub.gr). The pioneering musician and composer will be performing tracks from his new album, “Vai/Gash,” and older favorites.

