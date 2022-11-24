Ethnofest | Athens | November 24-27
In its 13th edition, the International Ethnographic Film Festival, or Ethnofest (ethnofest.gr), takes inspiration from that number as a symbol of bad luck and from the ill omen of the black cat to address prejudice and actions driven by fear through a selection of documentaries from different parts of the world. The event, titled “Change the Narrative,” takes place at the Astor cinema from Thursday through Sunday, before going online on Monday through December 4 on the organizer’s website.