Starring Cellia Costea, Alisa Kolosova, Diamanti Kritsotaki and Andrea Care, Puccini’s popular masterpiece “Madama Butterfly” is being brought to the Herod Atticus Theater this summer by the Greek National Opera (nationalopera.gr). The ambitious production is directed by the Avignon Festival’s Olivier Py and conducted by Vassilis Christopoulos. Ticket prices range from 25 to 100 euros.

