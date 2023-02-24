WHAT'S ON

Liz Miele | Athens | March 1

Liz Miele | Athens | March 1

The Athens English Comedy Club in Athens presents New York-based comedian Liz Miele for the first time in Greece, in which she explores trying to date again, what it means to be an older sibling and how she is handling life as it comes her way in a special titled “Murder Sheets” (suitable for people aged 16+).

The venue is the ELIART Theater in Gazi (127 Konstantinoupoleos). Doors open at 8.30 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets (available at www.viva.gr/tickets/theater/liz-miele-murder-sheets/) cost 18 euros online and €25 at the door. People with disabilities and the unemployed can get three free tickets by making a phone reservation at 6987.994.689.

