Tickets are selling out fast for the Greek premiere of Tony Kushner’s play “A Bright Room Called Day” by the National Theater (n-t.gr), and especially for those performances featuring English surtitles on selected dates. The play, which is directed and adapted by Yiannis Moschos, takes an incisive at a group of friends in Berlin in the mid-1930s and examines how the increasing grip of Naziism changes the dynamic between them.

