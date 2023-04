The Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) has invited one of the world’s most respected organists to perform a special concert celebrating the 30th anniversary of the installation of the instrument, by German organ-building firm Klais, in the venue’s Christos Lambrakis theater. Olivier Latry, an organist at Notre Dame and a renowned improviser, will perform a mixed program designed to bring out the best of the organ.

