Cultural Festival | Athens & Epidaurus | Summer

The Athens & Epidaurus Festival, Greece’s biggest annual cultural event, has announced its program for the summer of 2023 and it’s packed with amazing shows by local and foreign companies and acts. The festival is spread out across the stunning Herod Atticus Theater, the cool Pireos 260 theater complex and the spectacular Ancient Theater of Epidaurus, among other venues. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website (aefestival.gr) and tend to go fast for the bigger events, so now is a good time to start booking.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy