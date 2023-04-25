WHAT'S ON

Cultural Festival | Athens & Epidaurus | Summer

Cultural Festival | Athens & Epidaurus | Summer
[Asthenidis Gallery]

The Athens & Epidaurus Festival, Greece’s biggest annual cultural event, has announced its program for the summer of 2023 and it’s packed with amazing shows by local and foreign companies and acts. The festival is spread out across the stunning Herod Atticus Theater, the cool Pireos 260 theater complex and the spectacular Ancient Theater of Epidaurus, among other venues. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website (aefestival.gr) and tend to go fast for the bigger events, so now is a good time to start booking.

Festival Culture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Meet Messolongi | Messolongi
WHAT'S ON

Meet Messolongi | Messolongi

Andros Festival | Andros
WHAT'S ON

Andros Festival | Andros

Festival | Athens & Epidaurus | All Summer
WHAT'S ON

Festival | Athens & Epidaurus | All Summer

Christian Art | Crete | To December 31
WHAT'S ON

Christian Art | Crete | To December 31

Elefsina | Athens | October 13 – November 27
WHAT'S ON

Elefsina | Athens | October 13 – November 27

Petit Paris d’Athenes | Athens | September 30 – October 9
WHAT'S ON

Petit Paris d’Athenes | Athens | September 30 – October 9