Identities | Athens | To May 8

The Museum of Cycladic Art (cycladic.gr) presents “Identities: Gender, Diversity, Discrimination,” the first of three exhibitions it is hosting in cooperation with the Graz Museum in Austria and the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in Nicosia on the theme “ReThinking.” A part of the “ReInHerit” project, funded by the European Union’s Horizon2020 program, “ReThinking” seeks to address the issues of identity, conflict and craftsmanship, issues that have been relevant to the world from antiquity to the present day.

