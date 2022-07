Professional archaeologists will be on hand at the Museum of Cycladic Art on the next four Fridays (July 8, 15, 22 and 29) for private guided tours on the role of wine in the ancient Greek civilization, followed by wine and cheese at the museum’s cafe. The tours, in Greek or English, are for groups of up to six people and must be arranged in advance (cycladic.gr).

