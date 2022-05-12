Museum Night & Day | Athens | May 14 & 18

Celebrating the European Night of Museums on May 14 and International Museum Day on May 18, the Acropolis Museum has put together a program of special events and will open it doors to visitors for free from 8 p.m. to midnight on the first day and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the second. Among the events designed for children and adults is one titled “Hidden Stories of the Diaspora,” in which the museum’s archaeologists will give a presentation on lesser-known stories about artifacts and fragments taken from the ancient Greek citadel and now found in different parts of the world. The talks will also be in English, at noon and at 2 p.m.

Acropolis Museum, 15 Dionysiou Areopagitou, tel 210.900.0900, theacropolismuseum.gr