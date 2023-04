The Thessaloniki Concert Hall (tch.gr) presents Piandaemonium, an orchestra comprising six pianos and 12 players, who will be performing a selection of compositions by Greek and foreign greats, ranging from Nikos Skalkottas and John Cage to Sergei Prokofiev.

