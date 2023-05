The Berlin-based, convention-defying opera company Novoflot is traveling to Athens to appear in the Elefsina European Capital of Culture program. A part of the “Everything Open” section of the program, Novoflot’s show takes to the western Attica town’s streets, inviting the audience with music, song and dance to join the outfit on an original walk from the Old Town Hall to the open-air theater of the Old Oil Mill.

