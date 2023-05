Two-time Grammy winner for Best Jazz Vocal Album, Gregory Porter is coming to Greece for the first time, with a single show at the Herod Atticus Theater, as part of the Athens & Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr). The American jazz, soul and gospel act broke out on the international scene with his 2010 album “Water” and last year released a greatest hits compilation titled “Still Rising.” Tickets range from 25 to 85 euros online at viva.gr or by phone on 11876.

