Singer-songwriter Monika returns nine years after her last English-language release with a new album. The Greek songstress will be presenting tracks from “Proud” and crowd-pleasing favorites from older albums at the Fuzz Club (fuzzclub.gr) on Friday. Doors open at 9.30 p.m.

