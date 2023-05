The Basil & Elise Goulandris Museum (goulandris.gr) wraps up its tribute to poetry and jazz with a performance centered on 15 poems by Dimitris Kataleifos. The award-winning poet and actor joins forces with the Dimitris Tsakas jazz quartet for this program, which has been titled “Body and Dreams.” Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online at viva.gr or by phone at 11876.

