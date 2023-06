Kicking off the summer program at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) is a screening of the revival of Franco Zeffirelli’s version of Georges Bizet’s “Carmen” as presented last year at the Verona Arena in Italy. With costumes by Anna Anni and sets by El Camborio, it stars the Latvian mezzo-soprano Elina Garanca and is conducted by Marco Armiliato. The screening will have English subtitles and admission is free.

