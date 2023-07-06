WHAT'S ON

Jah Wobble | Elefsina | July 6

Jah Wobble | Elefsina | July 6

The post-punk legend is lending his musical prowess to the theatrical performance “Xyliki – Post Scriptum,” by the esteemed group Amor Omnia, exploring the profound themes of absence and rapture. The celebrated bassist will be joined by acclaimed artists Ioanna Pappa, Alkis Panagiotidis and Andreas Mandas, and the performance is further enhanced by the enchanting live music of the Tian traditional Chinese music act. The event is presented by the 2023 Elefsis Cultural Capital of Europe (2023eleusis.eu).
 

 

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Open Platforms | Αthens | July 10
WHAT'S ON

Open Platforms | Αthens | July 10

Lena Platonos | Athens | July 7
WHAT'S ON

Lena Platonos | Athens | July 7

Robbie Williams | Athens | July 1
WHAT'S ON

Robbie Williams | Athens | July 1

Giannis Haroulis | Crete | July 31 – August 7
WHAT'S ON

Giannis Haroulis | Crete | July 31 – August 7

Deep Purple | Athens | July 7
WHAT'S ON

Deep Purple | Athens | July 7

Ejekt Festival | Athens | July 2
WHAT'S ON

Ejekt Festival | Athens | July 2