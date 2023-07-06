Jah Wobble | Elefsina | July 6

The post-punk legend is lending his musical prowess to the theatrical performance “Xyliki – Post Scriptum,” by the esteemed group Amor Omnia, exploring the profound themes of absence and rapture. The celebrated bassist will be joined by acclaimed artists Ioanna Pappa, Alkis Panagiotidis and Andreas Mandas, and the performance is further enhanced by the enchanting live music of the Tian traditional Chinese music act. The event is presented by the 2023 Elefsis Cultural Capital of Europe (2023eleusis.eu).



Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy