Robbie Williams | Athens | July 1

This summer’s Rockwave Festival (rockwavefestival.gr) welcomes one of the biggest British music stars to its TerraVibe stage. Shattering all previous records in the UK, his recent album “XXV” established Robbie as the only solo artist to surpass Elvis Presley’s record for the most number-one albums. With 25 years in the music industry and 14 number-one hit singles under his belt, the English pop king is set to give another enthralling, dazzling performance at the eagerly anticipated festival.



