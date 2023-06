This much-anticipated festival is known for bringing together up-and-coming artists with world-celebrated established acts, and this year’s lineup only proves this further, as it includes the much-adored Florence + the Machine, as well as the Editors, Warpaint, Goatgirl and Royal Arch. Tickets are available exclusively at viva.gr.

