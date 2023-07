The acclaimed priestess of electronic music in Greece, Lena Platonos presents an entrancing show featuring a selection of her iconic compositions at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr). Joined by esteemed performers Maria Farantouri, Savina Yannatou, Giannis Palamidas, Dimitra Galani and Konstantinos Vitas, Platonos will bring to life the lyrical narratives and works of unknown poets from the ancient world, showcasing the depth and richness of her discography.

