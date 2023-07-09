WHAT'S ON

Citizen Jim | Athens | July 26

Having recently released their fifth album, “Mpastardoupoli,” Athens-based rockers Citizen Jim are performing at Prova Studios on July 26. The act’s unique blend of lyrical experimentation and humor takes a serious look at the absurdities of the Greek capital city, painting vivid pictures of everyday Athenian madness with its own distinctive sound. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Frank Zappa, the band fearlessly explores new music territories, crafting innovative and unconventional blends that defy categorization. For more information, check out the band’s Facebook page, cityzenjim.

 

