Citizen Jim | Athens | July 26

Having recently released their fifth album, “Mpastardoupoli,” Athens-based rockers Citizen Jim are performing at Prova Studios on July 26. The act’s unique blend of lyrical experimentation and humor takes a serious look at the absurdities of the Greek capital city, painting vivid pictures of everyday Athenian madness with its own distinctive sound. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Frank Zappa, the band fearlessly explores new music territories, crafting innovative and unconventional blends that defy categorization. For more information, check out the band’s Facebook page, cityzenjim.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy