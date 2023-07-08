Jazz at the Square | Athens | July 9-11

Singer-songwriter Terry Vakirtzoglou presents her latest project with a group of exceptional musicians who are joining forces for the first time at the mini-festival Jazz at the Square in the Peiraios 260 complex. The artists will perform a repertoire featuring Vakirtzoglou’s compositions from her debut album “Qualia” and her upcoming release “Permathea,” along with orchestrated renditions of much-loved jazz numbers. Following the performances, five ensembles, curated by esteemed saxophonist Dimitris Tsakas, will host a jazz celebration with free admission for all, taking place throughout the duration of the Athens Epidarus Festival’s (aefestival.gr) program at Peiraios 260, through July 20.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy