Jazz at the Square | Athens | July 9-11

Jazz at the Square | Athens | July 9-11

Singer-songwriter Terry Vakirtzoglou presents her latest project with a group of exceptional musicians who are joining forces for the first time at the mini-festival Jazz at the Square in the Peiraios 260 complex. The artists will perform a repertoire featuring Vakirtzoglou’s compositions from her debut album “Qualia” and her upcoming release “Permathea,” along with orchestrated renditions of much-loved jazz numbers. Following the performances, five ensembles, curated by esteemed saxophonist Dimitris Tsakas, will host a jazz celebration with free admission for all, taking place throughout the duration of the Athens Epidarus Festival’s (aefestival.gr) program at Peiraios 260, through July 20.

 

Music

