Glorious Immortality | Athens | To July 11

The Tsantilis Art Gallery (artmodern.gr) presents a solo exhibition by up-and-coming visual artist Antonia Iroidou. Having honed her skills at renowned institutions in Germany and Switzerland, Iroidou’s love of digital art shines through in her work. With inspiration drawn from both classical and contemporary representations of ancient Greek culture, her pieces offer a modernized interpretation of Greek history, seamlessly blending ancient symbols with vibrant colors and unexpected forms.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy