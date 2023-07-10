WHAT'S ON

Glorious Immortality | Athens | To July 11

Glorious Immortality | Athens | To July 11

The Tsantilis Art Gallery (artmodern.gr) presents a solo exhibition by up-and-coming visual artist Antonia Iroidou. Having honed her skills at renowned institutions in Germany and Switzerland, Iroidou’s love of digital art shines through in her work. With inspiration drawn from both classical and contemporary representations of ancient Greek culture, her pieces offer a modernized interpretation of Greek history, seamlessly blending ancient symbols with vibrant colors and unexpected forms. 

 

Visual Arts

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
A Rare Gathering | Athens | July 11
WHAT'S ON

A Rare Gathering | Athens | July 11

Because We Are Together | Athens | To October 10
WHAT'S ON

Because We Are Together | Athens | To October 10

Dionysus, the 13th Month | Mykonos | July 9 – September 24
WHAT'S ON

Dionysus, the 13th Month | Mykonos | July 9 – September 24

Precipice | Monemvasia | To July 6
WHAT'S ON

Precipice | Monemvasia | To July 6

Plasmata II | Ioannina | To July 9
WHAT'S ON

Plasmata II | Ioannina | To July 9

Like Silk | Soufli | To November 13
WHAT'S ON

Like Silk | Soufli | To November 13