Renowned Athenian club Death Disco commemorates 10 years on the city’s vibrant nightlife scene with a two-day open-air festival in the heart of Athens. Taking place at the Technopolis cultural complex (athens-technopolis.gr) and featuring an exceptional lineup including VNV Nation, the Sisters of Mercy and more, this event instantly positions itself as one of this summer’s must-do alternative festivals.

