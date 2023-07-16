WHAT'S ON

Andrea Bocelli | Athens | July 18

The esteemed Italian tenor will be performing at the Olympic Stadium, marking his highly anticipated debut to his countless admirers in Greece. Known worldwide as an iconic figure of classical Italian music, and praised by Celine Dion, who once commented, “If God sings, his voice must sound like Andrea Bocelli’s,” his illustrious career includes chart-topping albums like “Romanza,” “Sacred Arias,” “Si” and “Believe,” with over 90 million records sold. Tickets for the event can be purchased at viva.gr.
 

 

