Our Festival 9 | Athens | July 25-30

The ninth edition of Our Festival (ourfestival.gr) invites you to a six-day celebration of culture and solidarity. The festival will take place at the Euripides Theater in Rematia and the Youth Center of the Municipality of Halandri, offering a diverse program of theater, music, dance, performances, children’s shows and workshops for all ages. With free admission and accessibility for everyone, the festival organizers are delighted to welcome back its audience, presenting a specially curated program for the community after eight successful events featuring 162 activities and 796 artists from Greece and abroad.

