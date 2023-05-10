WHAT'S ON

Kalamata Dance Festival | Peloponnese | July 14-23

Kalamata Dance Festival | Peloponnese | July 14-23
[Romain Vennekens]

It is not too soon to start booking tickets for the Kalamata International Dance Festival (kalamatadancefestival.gr) or planning a Peloponnesian holiday to coincide with Greece’s biggest celebration of dance and choreography. This year’s event features 17 productions from nine Greek and seven foreign companies and solo artists, including China’s Tao, Canada’s Out Innerspace, Portugal’s Marco da Silva Ferreira and top local talent. The program also includes workshops, talks and all sorts of other events taking place across the fun seaside city.

 

Dance Festival

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Dance Festival | Kalamata
WHAT'S ON

Dance Festival | Kalamata

Human Nature | Athens | March 18-19 & 22-24
WHAT'S ON

Human Nature | Athens | March 18-19 & 22-24

Symposium | Athens | March 10-12
WHAT'S ON

Symposium | Athens | March 10-12

3 Rooms | Athens | February 15-16 & 18-19
WHAT'S ON

3 Rooms | Athens | February 15-16 & 18-19

Snow White | Thessaloniki | February 4 & 5
WHAT'S ON

Snow White | Thessaloniki | February 4 & 5

INK | Athens | To January 29
WHAT'S ON

INK | Athens | To January 29