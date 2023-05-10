Kalamata Dance Festival | Peloponnese | July 14-23

It is not too soon to start booking tickets for the Kalamata International Dance Festival (kalamatadancefestival.gr) or planning a Peloponnesian holiday to coincide with Greece’s biggest celebration of dance and choreography. This year’s event features 17 productions from nine Greek and seven foreign companies and solo artists, including China’s Tao, Canada’s Out Innerspace, Portugal’s Marco da Silva Ferreira and top local talent. The program also includes workshops, talks and all sorts of other events taking place across the fun seaside city.

